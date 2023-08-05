Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target to $176.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $169.00 to $176.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SAP from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut SAP from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.50.

SAP opened at $132.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.75. SAP has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $145.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $156.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $2.1864 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.08%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new position in SAP in the second quarter valued at about $944,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in SAP by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in SAP by 11.5% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

