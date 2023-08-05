Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $931.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.42 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 62.12% and a net margin of 4.19%. Sally Beauty’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE:SBH traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,904,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,254. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average is $13.75.

Institutional Trading of Sally Beauty

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sally Beauty by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 12,647 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,780 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 11.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

