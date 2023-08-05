Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $500.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $509.75.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $4.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $438.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,789. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $429.10 and a one year high of $556.27. The firm has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $450.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

