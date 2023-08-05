Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DV. KeyCorp increased their price target on DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DoubleVerify from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.79.

NYSE DV traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,711,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.03 and a beta of 0.89. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $42.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.37.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $133.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. DoubleVerify’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $297,961.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,242.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $297,961.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,242.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $348,101.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,955 shares of company stock worth $5,199,068. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 14.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

