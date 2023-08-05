Royal Bank of Canada Lowers SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$7.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$12.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIL. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$11.75 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SilverCrest Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SilverCrest Metals Trading Down 0.5 %

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at C$8.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$2.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.