Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.62

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 2878133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 160 ($2.05) to GBX 210 ($2.70) in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 145 ($1.86) to GBX 156 ($2.00) in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76.

Institutional Trading of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYCEY. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 1st quarter valued at $385,000.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Stories

