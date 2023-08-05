Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.62

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 2878133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 160 ($2.05) to GBX 210 ($2.70) in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 145 ($1.86) to GBX 156 ($2.00) in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.25.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76.
Institutional Trading of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.