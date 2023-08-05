Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) COO Eric Venker Sells 16,397 Shares

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) COO Eric Venker sold 16,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $194,468.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 627,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,447,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Venker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 31st, Eric Venker sold 117,372 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $1,397,900.52.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Eric Venker sold 73,568 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $802,626.88.

On Monday, July 24th, Eric Venker sold 33,081 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $361,575.33.

On Friday, July 21st, Eric Venker sold 181,998 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $2,025,637.74.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Eric Venker sold 201 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $1,979.85.

On Friday, June 9th, Eric Venker sold 299,384 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $2,966,895.44.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Eric Venker sold 415 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $4,087.75.

On Thursday, May 4th, Eric Venker sold 88,838 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $737,355.40.

On Monday, May 8th, Eric Venker sold 61,206 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $546,569.58.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.21. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,646.59% and a negative return on equity of 71.29%. The firm had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.94 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,762,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,026,000 after purchasing an additional 390,794 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $88,773,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,910 shares during the last quarter. Patient Square Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $54,539,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,202,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,775,000 after purchasing an additional 86,372 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROIV. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

