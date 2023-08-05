Robert W. Baird Raises ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $120.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
ON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.31.
ON Semiconductor Trading Down 0.4 %
ON Semiconductor stock opened at $102.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $54.93 and a 52-week high of $111.35.
Insider Activity
In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,623,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $128,513.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,623,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,959 shares of company stock worth $9,910,489 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,380,451,000 after acquiring an additional 99,064,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 5.5% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,681,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $961,603,000 after acquiring an additional 607,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,271,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,615,000 after acquiring an additional 136,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,365 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ON Semiconductor Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
