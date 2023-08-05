Robert W. Baird Raises ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $120.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.31.

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 0.4 %

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $102.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $54.93 and a 52-week high of $111.35.

Insider Activity

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 38.04%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,623,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $128,513.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,623,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,959 shares of company stock worth $9,910,489 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,380,451,000 after acquiring an additional 99,064,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 5.5% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,681,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $961,603,000 after acquiring an additional 607,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,271,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,615,000 after acquiring an additional 136,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,365 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

