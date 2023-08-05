Robert W. Baird Raises Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target to $62.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ameresco from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ameresco from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ameresco from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ameresco from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.08.

AMRC stock opened at $50.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average is $49.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $39.62 and a twelve month high of $76.54.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $327.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.97 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $231,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 302.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ameresco during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ameresco during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Ameresco during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

