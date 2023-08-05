Robert E. Jordan Purchases 10,000 Shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Stock

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) Director Robert E. Jordan bought 10,000 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 194,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,731.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TCS opened at $2.61 on Friday. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $134.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.56.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The Container Store Group had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $259.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.82 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TCS shares. Lake Street Capital lowered The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered The Container Store Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Container Store Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCS. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in The Container Store Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Container Store Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 44.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 26,834 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group in the first quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,043,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,692,000 after acquiring an additional 410,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.

