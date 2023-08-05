RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (NYSE:OPP) Stock Price Up 0.1%

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.76 and last traded at $8.66. Approximately 84,982 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 133,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.50.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1021 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPP. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $150,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $2,615,000.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

