RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (NYSE:OPP) Stock Price Up 0.1%

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.76 and last traded at $8.66. Approximately 84,982 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 133,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.50.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1021 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
Institutional Trading of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund
About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
