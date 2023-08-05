Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Price Target Increased to GBX 605 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 540 ($6.93) to GBX 605 ($7.77) in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RTMVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 530 ($6.80) to GBX 573 ($7.36) in a research report on Monday. HSBC raised shares of Rightmove from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Rightmove Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTMVY traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 16,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,075. Rightmove has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $16.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.78.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.