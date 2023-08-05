RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Raised to $365.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $225.00 to $365.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.80 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on RH from $360.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital downgraded RH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RH from $275.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on RH from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of RH in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $300.87.

RH stock opened at $392.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. RH has a 52 week low of $227.00 and a 52 week high of $406.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $323.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.71.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. RH had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total transaction of $610,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total value of $610,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,845,170. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RH during the first quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 93.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 346.4% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

