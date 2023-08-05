Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Insider Activity at Reynolds Consumer Products

In related news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $134,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,125.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth about $2,218,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 34.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $28.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.46. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $852.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.36 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.