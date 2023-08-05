Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RVLV. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.24.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:RVLV traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $17.57. 1,264,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,738. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 2.14. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $32.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.77 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 307.7% during the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

(Get Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.