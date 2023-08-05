Reviewing Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL) & Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL – Get Free Report) and Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Global Technologies and Digital Ally, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Digital Ally 0 0 1 0 3.00

Digital Ally has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 298.94%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Technologies N/A N/A -385.99% Digital Ally -54.60% -46.60% -29.69%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Technologies and Digital Ally’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Global Technologies and Digital Ally’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Technologies $120,000.00 0.00 -$1.28 million N/A N/A Digital Ally $37.01 million 0.28 -$19.28 million N/A N/A

Global Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Digital Ally.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.8% of Digital Ally shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Global Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Digital Ally shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Global Technologies has a beta of -0.24, indicating that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Ally has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Digital Ally beats Global Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Technologies

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD and hemp related products in the United States. The company operates a portal for entrepreneurs that provides access to live shopping, e-commerce, and product placement in brick and mortar retail outlets. It also offers sales and distribution, and third-party logistics services, as well as consulting services. In addition, the company provides engineering services in the hydrogen industry. Global Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc. produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices. It also provides EVO Web, a web-based software that enables police departments and security agencies to manage digital video evidence quickly and easily; FleetVU Manager, a web-based software for commercial fleet tracking and monitoring; ThermoVu, a non-contact temperature-screening instrument that measures temperature through the wrist and controls entry to facilities when temperature measurements exceed pre-determined parameters; and Shield disinfectants and cleansers, as well as other personal protective equipment and supplies, such as masks, gloves, disposable wipes, and electrostatic sprayer to health care workers and other consumers. In addition, the company offers working capital and back-office services, including insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and collections to healthcare organizations; and operates TicketSmarter.com, an online ticketing marketplace for ticket sales, partnerships, and ticket resale services for live events, including concerts, sporting events, theatres, and performing arts. Digital Ally, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas.

