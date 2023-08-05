ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $284.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $262.00.

RMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $263.43.

ResMed Price Performance

RMD stock opened at $179.25 on Tuesday. ResMed has a 52-week low of $178.16 and a 52-week high of $247.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.07.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ResMed will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total value of $795,003.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,020,887.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ResMed news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total value of $795,003.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,020,887.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,501 shares of company stock worth $6,169,295. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ResMed during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 3,940.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

