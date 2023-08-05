Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $207.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Repligen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $199.44.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of RGEN stock traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.83. 493,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,517. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.74. Repligen has a 1-year low of $134.64 and a 1-year high of $262.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 71.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Repligen had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.18 per share, for a total transaction of $78,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $251,605.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repligen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Repligen by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,615,000 after buying an additional 142,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

(Get Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.