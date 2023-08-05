Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) SVP Sells $1,756,260.00 in Stock

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total transaction of $1,756,260.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,911.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of RS opened at $283.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $267.68 and its 200 day moving average is $251.05. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $168.24 and a fifty-two week high of $295.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.03). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 124.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $46,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.