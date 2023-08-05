Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.70 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a negative return on equity of 387.26%. The business’s revenue was down 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Redfin updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Redfin Stock Performance

RDFN stock traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 14,883,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,150. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RDFN shares. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Compass Point raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.48.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 174,588 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $1,630,651.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,485.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Redfin by 207.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,762 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Redfin by 55.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 19,937 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Redfin by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Redfin by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

