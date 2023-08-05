Realty Income (NYSE:O) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.61.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.23. 4,505,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,902,114. The firm has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.50. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.11.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

The business also recently declared a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.2555 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in O. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 227,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after purchasing an additional 65,976 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $801,959,940,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 11,394 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

