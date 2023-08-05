Raymond James Increases Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target to C$115.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PDS. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$105.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Shares of NYSE PDS traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.30. 43,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.96. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $87.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 293.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,081,000. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Precision Drilling by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 47,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

