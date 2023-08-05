Raymond James Increases Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target to C$115.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PDS. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$105.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.88.
Precision Drilling Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE PDS traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.30. 43,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.96. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $87.36.
Precision Drilling Company Profile
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.
