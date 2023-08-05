Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Trading Up 13%

Rathbones Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 13% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.35.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTBBF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rathbones Group from GBX 2,100 ($26.96) to GBX 2,050 ($26.32) in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Rathbones Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rathbones Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,050.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39.

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds.

