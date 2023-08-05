Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $81.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE PACK traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,843. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.27. Ranpak has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $550.50 million, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.75.
In other news, Director Salil Seshadri purchased 94,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $398,475.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 463,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,939.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Salil Seshadri acquired 94,875 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $398,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 463,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,939.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Omar Asali bought 61,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $178,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,219,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,290.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 192,435 shares of company stock worth $682,985. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PACK. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Ranpak from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ranpak from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.
Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.
