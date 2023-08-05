Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $81.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ranpak Stock Performance

NYSE PACK traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,843. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.27. Ranpak has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $550.50 million, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Transactions at Ranpak

In other news, Director Salil Seshadri purchased 94,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $398,475.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 463,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,939.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Salil Seshadri acquired 94,875 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $398,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 463,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,939.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Omar Asali bought 61,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $178,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,219,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,290.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 192,435 shares of company stock worth $682,985. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ranpak

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Ranpak by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 14,583 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 115.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ranpak by 608.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 88.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ranpak in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PACK. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Ranpak from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ranpak from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

Featured Stories

