Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.
Radware Stock Up 3.3 %
Radware stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,539. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The company has a market cap of $747.13 million, a P/E ratio of -47.36 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radware
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,044,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,883,000 after buying an additional 151,719 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,840,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,958,000 after buying an additional 408,661 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,570,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,758,000 after buying an additional 25,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,291,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,252,000 after buying an additional 269,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 3.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,068,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,141,000 after buying an additional 74,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.
About Radware
Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.
