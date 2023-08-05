QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

QNST has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded QuinStreet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum cut shares of QuinStreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barrington Research cut QuinStreet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of QNST opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. QuinStreet has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $18.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.00 million, a PE ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 0.99.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QuinStreet will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $630,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,314,524.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hillary B. Smith acquired 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $25,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,125. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 70,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $630,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,524.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. State of Wyoming increased its position in QuinStreet by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in QuinStreet during the first quarter worth $173,000. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

