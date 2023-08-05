QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Cut to $148.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday. HSBC dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.26.

QCOM traded up $2.80 on Thursday, hitting $121.50. The company had a trading volume of 12,651,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,203,725. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.48. The company has a market cap of $135.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $152.91.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

