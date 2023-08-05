Qorvo’s (QRVO) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their neutral rating on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KGI Securities upgraded Qorvo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a hold rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Qorvo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.67.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Price Performance

QRVO stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,924. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $114.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -628.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $408,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,585 shares of company stock worth $3,309,703 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Qorvo by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Qorvo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Qorvo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Qorvo by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.