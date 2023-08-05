Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Increased to $107.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $102.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on QRVO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Summit Insights raised Qorvo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.67.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of QRVO traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.88. 1,132,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,924. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $114.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -628.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.16.

Insider Activity

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Qorvo will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,548,125.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,240,877.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,589,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,585 shares of company stock worth $3,309,703 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.