Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF – Get Free Report) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.04. Approximately 2,175 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.
Qantas Airways Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average is $4.34.
About Qantas Airways
Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Qantas Airways
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for Qantas Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qantas Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.