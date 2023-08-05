Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) Lowered by Analyst

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for TFI International in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.43. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered TFI International from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

TFI International Stock Performance

TFI International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.464 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

