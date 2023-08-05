Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pulmonx presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Pulmonx Stock Performance

Shares of LUNG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.26. 198,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.59. Pulmonx has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $24.49.

Insider Activity at Pulmonx

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.86 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 99.76% and a negative return on equity of 39.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,845 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $32,660.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,950,911.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Pulmonx news, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 3,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $43,348.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 157,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $32,660.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,950,911.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,376 shares of company stock worth $516,519 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmonx

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Stories

