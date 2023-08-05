Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Proto Labs had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Proto Labs updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.26-$0.34 EPS.

Proto Labs Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Proto Labs stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.63. 520,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,414. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average of $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Craig Hallum upgraded Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Proto Labs Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 58.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.