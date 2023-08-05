ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.05 and last traded at $21.05. Approximately 1,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 10,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.12.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0214 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.
