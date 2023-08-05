ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.05 and last traded at $21.05. Approximately 1,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 10,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.12.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0214 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 54.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 234.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

