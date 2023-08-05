Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.91 million. Progyny had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Progyny updated its Q3 guidance to $0.09-$0.10 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.50-$0.53 EPS.
Progyny Trading Up 6.1 %
Progyny stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.90. 1,881,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,778. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.77, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.20 and a 200 day moving average of $35.68. Progyny has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $46.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $2,383,512.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 73,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,128.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,887 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $2,383,512.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 73,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,128.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $1,246,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,456.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 451,307 shares of company stock valued at $16,986,513 over the last 90 days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Progyny
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on PGNY shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Progyny from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Progyny
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- What is Forex: A Practical Guide on How to Trade Forex for Retail Investors
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.