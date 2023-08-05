Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Raised to $166.00 at Barclays

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lowered Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG traded down $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.28. 4,782,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,498,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $365.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.45.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.73%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.73%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,908.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

