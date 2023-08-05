PrairieView Partners LLC Has $3.08 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 590,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 128,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,413,000 after buying an additional 19,790 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,280.6% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 486,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000,000 after purchasing an additional 450,836 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,684,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,656,000 after acquiring an additional 249,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 591,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,058,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,925. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

