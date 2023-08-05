Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $169.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.59 million. Portillo’s had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 2.95%. Portillo’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Portillo’s Trading Down 0.4 %

PTLO stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,553,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,427. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.45. Portillo’s has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.71, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTLO. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Portillo’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,879,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Portillo’s in the 4th quarter worth $22,032,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Portillo’s by 2,309.9% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,346,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Portillo’s by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,866,000 after purchasing an additional 752,280 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Portillo’s in the 2nd quarter worth $10,081,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Portillo’s

PTLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Portillo’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

(Get Free Report)

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.