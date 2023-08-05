Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB) Trading Down 1.5%

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.45. Approximately 156,608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 124,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ponce Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.48.
About Ponce Financial Group
Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA accounts, money market accounts, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
