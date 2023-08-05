Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB) Trading Down 1.5%

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.45. Approximately 156,608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 124,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ponce Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Ponce Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ponce Financial Group

About Ponce Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDLB. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ponce Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ponce Financial Group by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ponce Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ponce Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ponce Financial Group by 17,175.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA accounts, money market accounts, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

