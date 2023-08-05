Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:RAMPF)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.
Polaris Renewable Energy Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Polaris Renewable Energy stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $16.33.
Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile
