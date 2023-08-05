Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.68.

PLTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.80 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Get Playtika alerts:

Insider Activity at Playtika

In related news, major shareholder On Chau sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $2,446,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,610,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,866,488.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Playtika

Playtika Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTK. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Playtika by 784.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 4,125.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Playtika by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $11.18 on Friday. Playtika has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $656.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.46 million. Playtika had a net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 84.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.