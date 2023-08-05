Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $248.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.80 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
Shares of PLYA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.22. 3,415,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.58. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.49.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,629,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,032,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $386,900 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Playa Hotels & Resorts
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
