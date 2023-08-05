Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $248.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.80 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of PLYA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.22. 3,415,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.58. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,629,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,032,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $386,900 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Playa Hotels & Resorts

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 141.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $281,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 717,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 33,690 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,463,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 100.7% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

