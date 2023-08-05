Piper Sandler Raises Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $30.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.16.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Varonis Systems stock opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 0.89. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $32.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

About Varonis Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 21.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 6.7% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.