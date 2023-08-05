Piper Sandler Raises Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $30.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.16.
Varonis Systems stock opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 0.89. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $32.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.
