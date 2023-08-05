Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.51-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.30-$2.36 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of PECO remained flat at $35.53 during mid-day trading on Friday. 943,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.65. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $35.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.41.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 243.48%.

In related news, Director Leslie T. Chao bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $291,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,530.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at $935,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 395.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,970,000 after purchasing an additional 370,609 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 113.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

