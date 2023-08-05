Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Compass Point

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Compass Point from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PECO. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.33.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

PECO remained flat at $35.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 943,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,001. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 77.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.41. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $35.97.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 243.48%.

In other Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. news, Director Leslie T. Chao purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $291,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,530.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PECO. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $935,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 395.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,970,000 after purchasing an additional 370,609 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.