Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share.
Phillips 66 Price Performance
Shares of PSX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.48. 2,630,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,446,873. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.97. The company has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37.
Phillips 66 Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.22%.
Institutional Trading of Phillips 66
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.77.
Phillips 66 Company Profile
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
