Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.48. 2,630,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,446,873. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.97. The company has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.22%.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,566,000 after acquiring an additional 968,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,415,000 after acquiring an additional 687,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.77.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.