PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB) Stock Price Down 0.3%

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.26 and last traded at $41.26. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.39.

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day moving average is $42.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $924,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,343,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the period.

About PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF

The PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (PAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fixed income fund that holds USD-denominated securities issued by both government and corporate entities. These securities must be investment grade and have maturities of more than one year.

