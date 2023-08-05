Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF) versus QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK) Head-To-Head Analysis

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF – Get Free Report) and QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and QualTek Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk N/A N/A N/A QualTek Services -4.83% N/A -7.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.6% of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of QualTek Services shares are held by institutional investors. 62.1% of QualTek Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk N/A N/A N/A C$148.16 0.00 QualTek Services $753.86 million 0.00 -$36.42 million ($37.65) 0.00

This table compares Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and QualTek Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has higher earnings, but lower revenue than QualTek Services. QualTek Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and QualTek Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A QualTek Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

QualTek Services has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29,066.67%. Given QualTek Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QualTek Services is more favorable than Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk.

Summary

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk beats QualTek Services on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

(Get Free Report)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services. The Consumer segment provides fixed wireline, pay TV, and internet services; and other telecommunication services to home customers. The Enterprise segment offers end-to-end solution to corporate and institutions. The Wholesale and International Business segment provides interconnection services, leased lines, satellite, very small aperture terminal, broadband access, information technology services, data, and internet services to other licensed operator companies and institutions. The Other segment offers digital content products, big data, business to business commerce, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company also engages in leasing of towers and other telecommunication services; provision of consultation service of hardware, computer software, and data center, as well as multimedia portal services; property development and management; trading service related to information and technology, multimedia, entertainment, and investment; and digital content exchange hub services. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bandung, Indonesia.

About QualTek Services

(Get Free Report)

QualTek Services Inc. provides communications infrastructure, power grid modernization, and renewable solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Telecom, and Renewables & Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment engages in the installation, project management, maintenance, real estate, and site acquisition; fiber optic aerial and underground installation, fiber optic splicing, termination and testing, new installation, engineering, and fulfillment services to telecommunication companies; and electrical contracting, and utility construction and maintenance services to municipalities, electric membership cooperatives, and electric-utility companies, including the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground distribution systems. The Renewables and Recovery Logistics segment offers installation, testing, and maintenance for wind farms, solar farms, and fiber optic grids; continuity, restoration, and disaster relief services to renewable energy, commercial, telecommunications and power utility companies; and business-as-usual services, such as generator storage, as well as repair and cell maintenance services. QualTek Services Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. On May 24, 2023, QualTek Services Inc., along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.