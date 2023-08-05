Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PWP opened at $10.92 on Friday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $12.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.12.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a positive return on equity of 32.03% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $131.43 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perella Weinberg Partners

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 7.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter worth about $127,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 1,846.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 12,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PWP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

(Get Free Report)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital markets advisory, private capital placement, and financing and capital advisory solutions focused on restructuring and liability management, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.