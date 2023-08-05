Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.
Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PWP opened at $10.92 on Friday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $12.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.12.
Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a positive return on equity of 32.03% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $131.43 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perella Weinberg Partners
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on PWP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
About Perella Weinberg Partners
Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital markets advisory, private capital placement, and financing and capital advisory solutions focused on restructuring and liability management, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.
