Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education updated its Q3 guidance to $0.48-0.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.85-1.92 EPS.

Perdoceo Education Stock Up 14.3 %

NASDAQ:PRDO traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.15. Perdoceo Education has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRDO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perdoceo Education

Institutional Trading of Perdoceo Education

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $140,168.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 762,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after buying an additional 31,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,627,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after buying an additional 22,365 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 662,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after buying an additional 9,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter valued at about $187,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Featured Articles

